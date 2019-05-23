‘The Hate U Give’ Star Amandla Stenberg Joins Universal’s ‘Fear’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Amandla Stenberg is attached to star in Universal’s reimagined take of the 1996 thriller Fear.

The original movie, released in 1996, starred Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon early on in their careers as young lovers David and Nicole. David is charming and affectionate, but Nicole soon sees a darker side to him.

Oscar nominee Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) is writing the pic. Brian Grazer, who produced the original film, again produces for Imagine Entertainment alongside Imagine’s Karen Lunder. EVP Production Jon Mone will oversee production for Universal.

Stenberg most recently starred in Fox 2000’s impactful drama The Hate U Give, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. She was also recently seen in Where Hands Touch, Everything, Everything, As You Are, and The Hunger Games.

In 2018, Stenberg appeared on the cover of Time Magazine for their next generation leaders issue and was given the Visibility Award by the Human Rights Campaign. She is currently in production on Damian Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy. She is repped by UTA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Gordon Bobb.