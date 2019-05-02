‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ & ‘The Rhythm Section’ Helmer Reed Morano Inks With LBI Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning Handmaid’s Tale helmer Reed Morano has joined LBI Entertainment’s talent roster. Morano made history as a director and executive producer of Hulu’s Elisabeth Moss-led series. She became the first woman ever to win the Emmy and DGA Award for drama series in the same year and was the first woman to win an Emmy for directing a drama series in 22 years.

Paramount’s The Rhythm Section with mark a studio film directing debut for Morano, who got her start as a cinematographer on films such as And So It Goes, Frozen River, and The Skeleton Twins. The spy thriller starring Blake Lively will hit theaters in November. Morano’s feature directorial film came in 2015 with the Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson-starrer Meadowland, which premiered at Tribeca. Her follow-up feature, I Think We’re Alone Now starring Peter Dinklage picked up the Sundance Special Jury Prize.

In addition, Morano recently inked an overall TV deal with Amazon Studios where she will work exclusively with the studio to create original series for the streaming platform. It was recently unveiled that she has teamed with producer Jane Featherstone on a 10-part global thriller series based on Naomi Alderman’s book The Power for Amazon.

She continues to be repped by CAA.