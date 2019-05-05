‘The Good Fight’ Censored By CBS All Access For Subject Matter Concerns

An episode of CBS All Access series The Good Fight was censored by the network because of concerns over subject matter. The latest episode, titled The One Where Kurt Saves Diane, had a black screen appear emblazoned with the message, “CBS HAS CENSORED THIS CONTENT.” The message appeared just before its weekly animated short.

Apparently, the network had concerns with the subject matter put forth in the segment by series creators Robert and Michelle King. The Good Fight is known for pushing creative boundaries.

According to sources, the scene in question was flagged by CBS’ Standards and Practices division, and series creators Robert and Michelle King, in concert with CBS All Access/CBS TV Studios, made the creative decision to replace the content in question with the censorship message.

A CBS All Access spokesperson confirmed that the message was negotiated. “We had concerns with some subject matter in the episode’s animated short. This is the creative solution that we agreed upon with the producers.”

TVLine reports the Kings were going to depict the tactics used by US companies to break into the Chinese market, a subject covered in the episode’s B-story regarding a client, fictional search engine ChumHum.

The Good Fight series picks up a year after the events in the final episode of its predecessor, legal drama The Good Wife. It covers the journey of Diana Lockhart (Christine Baranski), who is forced to start at the bottom after a financial scam wipes out her savings.

There are two more episodes in The Good Fight‘s third season. The series has already been renewed for Season 4.