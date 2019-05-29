‘The Good Fight’: CBS Will Air Season 1 Of ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff Starting Next Month

CBS said today that it will air the entire first season of The Good Fight starting at June 16. The Good Wife spinoff starring Christine Baranski from creators Robert and Michelle King had been available only on the CBS All Access SVOD service.

There will be bleeping when the first two episodes air back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. that Sunday, with Episodes 3 and 4 bowing in the same slot the following week. The series then will shift to the 10 p.m. Sunday slot starting with Episode 5. The Eye network noted that those first four episodes will air within the Emmy nomination voting period.

CBS All Access

The Season 2 premiere of Instinct had been set for 9 p.m. June 16; it now will debut at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

CBS Corp acting CEO Joe Ianniello mentioned the Good Fight news during the shareholder meeting this morning.

“For three seasons, The Good Fight has been a big success for CBS All Access,” said Kelly Kahl, President of Entertainment at CBS. “We’re excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on The Good Wife, as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama.”

The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of The Good Wife, where an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart and Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent African American-owned law firms.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunner/executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers.