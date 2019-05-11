‘The Goldbergs’ & Spinoff ‘Schooled’ Renewed By ABC

ABC’s Big 80’s comedy series The Goldbergs and its 90’s spinoff Schooled are both coming back for another go-round. The network has renewed The Goldbergs for a seventh season, and Schooled for a sophomore run.

We hear the renewal of The Goldbergs, which was never in doubt, was tied with a Season 2 pickup off spinoff, Schooled, which is rumored to be for 13 episodes. Both series come from Sony Pictures TV.

With the two pickups, indie Sony TV will have 7 series on ABC next season, hit medical drama The Good Doctor, The Goldbergs, Schooled, the newly picked-up drama For Life and comedy United We Fall, as well as reality shows Shark Tank and Pyramid.

Negotiations between ABC and Sony TV for both The Goldbergs and Schooled had been going on for months with typical haggling over business terms between an unaffiliated network and studio.

Related Story Friday Ratings: Fox's 'Last Man Standing' And CBS Drama 'Blue Bloods' Top The Night

Launched in 2013 and always teeming with period pop-culture references, The Goldbergs chronicles creator Adam F. Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the Reagan era. Sean Giambrone plays Adam, a nerdish movies-obsessed teen who seems to chronicle everything on his camcorder. Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin are his parents Beverly and Maury, with Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia as his older siblings. George Segal is the free-spirited but wise grandpa, and Patton Oswalt supplies the Wonder Years-esque narration.

Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, Lew Schneider, Chris Bishop and Adam Armus are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Goldbergs drew 4.6 million viewers for its April 10 episode and posted a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

TV Land picked up the Big ’80s sitcom’s first five seasons for off-network cable syndication last year after the reruns had aired on Pop and Nick at Nite.

Set in 1990-something, spinoff Schooled follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

The characters played by Michalka, Callen and Meadows are Goldbergs veterans.

The Schooled pilot aired in January 2018 as an episode of the mothership series titled “The Goldbergs: 1990-Something.” Wendi McLendon-Covey reprised her matriarch role of Beverly Goldberg in the episode.

Created by EPs Adam F. Goldberg & Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Doug Robinson also is an executive producer.

The midseason-replacement series aired at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, between The Goldbergs and Modern Family. After bowing with 4.82 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating before settling in at between a 0.8 and 1.1 for most of its 13-episode run.

ABC Renews ‘The Bachelor’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ & ‘Child Support’