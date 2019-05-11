‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Adam F. Goldberg Inks Big Overall Deal With ABC Studios, Leaving Sony TV

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of ABC comedy series The Goldbergs and co-creator of spinoff series Schooled, is moving to ABC Studios from his longtime studio home at Sony Pictures TV with a big four-year overall deal.

Under the pact, which had been in the works for months, Goldberg will continue as executive producer on his autobiographical 1980s comedy series The Goldbergs, which was just renewed for a seventh season, and on 1990s spinoff, which he co-created with Marc Firek. The freshman was just picked up for a second season. Both shows are produced by Sony TV. Additionally, Goldberg will develop new projects for ABC Studios.

Goldberg is moving to ABC Studios after a decade at Sony TV. In 2010, he landed his first broadcast pilot order with the Sony TV comedy Breaking In on Fox. The project, which he co-created with Seth Gordon, went to series, which starred Christian Slater and aired for two seasons.

Since then, under a string of overall deals at Sony TV, Goldberg created/co-created three series, all for ABC, The Goldbergs, Schooled and Imaginary Mary.

With Goldberg’s move to ABC Studios and Disney’s acquisition of Modern Family producer 20th Century Fox TV, the creators of two of ABC’s biggest comedy series are now in the company fold.

Goldberg started off in TV as writer of Syfy’s 2001 comedy pilot Area 52 and as writer-producer on CBS’ multicamera sitcom Still Standing. He segued into movies, writing Fanboys and also working on the DreamWorks animated comedies Monsters vs. Aliens and How to Train Your Dragon.

Goldberg’s deal was negotiated by WME.