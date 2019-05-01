Tony-Nominated ‘The Ferryman’ Announces U.S. Tour, Plans Australian Production

Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman – the most Tony-nominated play of the season – has announced a national U.S. tour and is in advanced discussions for an Australian production.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Caro Newling say they’re in discussions for engagements in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Francisco, Schenectady, Seattle, Tampa, Toronto, Washington and other markets.

The tour is planned for the 2020-2021 season, though specific dates and casting were not announced.

The news comes just a day after Butterworth’s acclaimed Olivier Award-winning play, directed by Sam Mendes, scored nine Tony nominations (including Best Play, direction and three acting categories).

Set in 1981 at the height of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, The Ferryman focuses on a former IRA soldier whose past returns to haunt – and possibly harm – his sprawling young family.

Currently in its final Broadway stretch – tickets are on sale through July 7 – The Ferryman began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Oct. 2, 2018.