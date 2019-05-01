Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

LAPD Investigating Jordan McKirahan Talent Agency As Dozens Of Ex-Clients Claim Nonpayment Of Residuals

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amy Pascal Ends 30-Year Sony Run With Universal First-Look Deal

Read the full story

Tony-Nominated ‘The Ferryman’ Announces U.S. Tour, Plans Australian Production

Joan Marcus

Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman – the most Tony-nominated play of the season – has announced a national U.S. tour and is in advanced discussions for an Australian production.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Caro Newling say they’re in discussions for engagements in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Francisco, Schenectady, Seattle, Tampa, Toronto, Washington and other markets.

The tour is planned for the 2020-2021 season, though specific dates and casting were not announced.

The news comes just a day after Butterworth’s acclaimed Olivier Award-winning play, directed by Sam Mendes, scored nine Tony nominations (including Best Play, direction and three acting categories).

Set in 1981 at the height of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, The Ferryman focuses on a former IRA soldier whose past returns to haunt – and possibly harm – his sprawling young family.

Currently in its final Broadway stretch – tickets are on sale through July 7 – The Ferryman began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Oct. 2, 2018.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad