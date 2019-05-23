Netflix Orders Latinx Family Comedy Series From Mario Lopez & Seth Kurland

Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, a multi-camera Latinx comedy series co-created by Mario Lopez and Speechless and Melissa & Joey producer Seth Kurland.

The news comes after Netflix in March opted to cancel another Latin-centered family comedy, a remake of Norman Lear’s One Day at a Time, after three seasons.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Expanding Universe will center on Ashley Garcia (newcomer Paulina Chavez), the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist, who gets the chance to work for NASA. She moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor (Jencarlos Canela), a pro football player-turned-high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.

Kurland is writing with Melissa & Joey creator David Kendall and will showrun the series. Kurland, Lopez and Kendall are executive producers. Mark Schulman at 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as a consultant.

Netflix’s current live-action family comedy series include No Good Nick, Alexa & Katie and the upcoming Malibu Rescue, Family Reunion and Team Kaylie. Also in the works is The Baby-Sitters Club from Walden Media and Michael De Luca.

Once Day at a Time producer Sony TV is currently shopping a deal to land the series elsewhere.

2019 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders