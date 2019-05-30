‘The Daily Show’ And Trevor Noah Try To Parse Robert Mueller’s Confusing Speech

Robert Mueller has been in the news for two years, but as the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah noted, we never heard from him.

In fact, Noah said, we don’t even know what his voice sounds like. “For all we (knew), he could talk like a Minion,” riffing off the famed Sony characters and their chittering voices.

Mueller didn’t sound like that when he finally spoke. He did choose an excellent time slot, though, Noah noted, “since that’s when the Bachelorette is not on.”

The frenzy of speculation before his speech was taken to task by Noah. “Will he bring charges, will he bring sexy back, will he replace Adam Levine on the Voice?” Noah skeptically noted that nature shows would be ruined if such speculation were transferred.

Finally, Mueller noted there were “multiple, systematic efforts to interfere with our election. Every American needs to pay attention.”

Noah noted that remark was addressed to one guy in the Oval Office, not “Phil from Quizno’s.”

Did Mueller give the people definitive answer? As Noah noted Yoda would say about the speech, “Report confusing you make.”

