‘Arrow’: The CW “Would Love To Have” Emily Bett Rickards Back For Final Season

The CW is looking for ways to bring back Emily Bett Rickards in some capacity for the final season of Arrow.

President Mark Pedowitz admitted that the network would “love to have” Bett Rickards, who played tech-savant Felicity Smoak, back.

“Emily was terrific in the show and we believe that Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up the storyline last year. If Beth can find a way to bring her back that makes sense and Emily is available, we’d love to have her. Otherwise, I’m pleased with the way they said goodbye to the character,” Pedowitz said on The CW’s press upfronts call.

This comes after it was revealed in March that Bett Rickards would be leaving the show ahead of its eighth season.

The Smoak role was originally crafted as a one-off character but Rickard won over the show’s creative team with a fizzy mix of hacker charm, cerebral heft, and brainy beauty. The character became the MVP of Team Arrow and, eventually, the key love interest of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

Arrow co-creator executive producer Greg Berlanti and executive producer/showrunner Beth Schwartz previously said they were “heartbroken” to see Rickards leave the series.

Arrow is set to be paired with The Flash on Tuesday nights for its final season, which will consist of ten episodes. The show has been a transformational series for the CW. It was the first breakout hit launched by then-new CW president Mark Pedowitz who was looking to broaden the network’s appeal beyond young female viewers who had been flocking to series like Gossip Girl. Arrow also launched a big DC franchise on the CW that now comprises five series, including flagship The Flash, which originated as a spinoff from Arrow.