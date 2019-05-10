‘The Cool Kids’ Canceled By Fox After One Season

It seems like The Cool Kids are no longer cool enough for Fox. The network canceled the comedy starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and Leslie Jordan after one season.

The Cool Kids premiered last fall to solid numbers. Its September debut (2.1 18-49 L+7 rating 10.2 million) was the most-watched Friday broadcast comedy debut in almost six years. The comedy also held onto a significant part of its Last Man Standing lead-in early on.

Last October, Fox picked up the multi-cam series for nine additional episodes for a full-season order to 22 episodes. Since then, The Cool Kids has been fading, more recently pulling in a 0.6 demo rating in Live+same day and just over 3 million viewers.

Fox already picked up a new multi-camera comedy series to pair up with Last Man Standing, Outmatched, And speaking of LMS, it will live up to its name as the only current live-action Fox comedy series to get a renewal for next season.

Written/created by Day and Paul Fruchbom, The Cool Kids revolved around three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their place.

Patrick Walsh was the showrunner of The Cool Kids. He served as executive producer alongside Charlie Day, Kevin Abott, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Nick Frenkel; Fruchbom co-executive produces.