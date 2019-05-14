‘The Conners’ Episode Count Revealed, Will Have “Around Full” Season 2 Order

The upcoming second season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest for the franchise since it returned to the network two years ago with Roseanne.

Talks with the cast are still underway but “we will end up with around a full season,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said of The Conners‘ upcoming second season during the Disney upfront press event Tuesday morning.

A full season in broadcast is 22 episodes. I hear that the Roseanne spinoff is eying a 19-episode second season contingent on being able to work out star Laurie Metcalf’s schedule.

ABC renewed The Conners in March after series’ producer Werner Entertainment secured new deals with the core cast of Roseanne veterans, John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy). The series’ first season consisted of 11 episodes, while the Roseanne revival season had 9 episodes.

The Conners has been a breakout for ABC. In its first season, the Roseanne followup averaged 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7) to rank as the season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 comedy in both categories. The Conners improved its Tuesday 8 PM time period by 33% in total viewers and by 22% in adults 18-49, posting 5-year highs for ABC in the half-hour.

The list of The Conners cast members confirmed to return in Season 2 include Goodman, Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, who also serves as an executive producer, Goranson as well as Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy. Roseanne alum Michael Fishman is expected to be in some of the episodes.

In The Conners, the iconic family grapples with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The Conners is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez all serving as executive producers.