Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights excluding France and German-speaking Europe to The Climb, the Michael Angelo Covino-directed buddy comedy that premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

The deal comes after SPC acquired Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor, another Cannes pic, after its premiere Thursday.

Covino wrote the screenplay for The Climb with Kyle Marvin, and the two star along with Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt and Judith Godrèche. They play best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The pic about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

Topic Studios produced and financed the film. Noah Lang, Covino and Marvin produced, and Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller Adam Pincus and Gilda Moratti are executive producers.

“A new American independent voice just launched in Cannes,” SPC said in a release announcing the pickup. “Emotionally intelligent, funny, hip and a little crazy, audiences everywhere will love it. And we are so thrilled to be releasing The Climb around the world.”

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Memento Films International on behalf of the filmmakers.