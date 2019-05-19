‘The Chef Show’ Reunites ‘Chef’ Film Friends Jon Favreau & Roy Choi On Netflix – Watch The Trailer

Fans of the 2014 film Chef will get another taste of the team of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi. That’s thanks to a new Netflix production, The Chef Show, that reunites them to explore culinary delights. Watch the first trailer above.

In the show, which launches June 7 on the streamer, the two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some bold-face names in the entertainment and culinary world. The two will go from sharing a meal with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, to smoking brisket in Texas with world-renowned pit-master Aaron Franklin, to honoring the legendary food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles.

Guests on The Chef Show include Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Burr, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Kevin Feige, and the Russo brothers, Andrew Rea, Evan Kleiman, Jazz Singsanong, Robert Rodriguez, David Chang, Aaron Franklin and many more.

The drama-comedy that spawned the show idea was 2014’s Chef, which was written, co-produced, directed and starring Favreau. In the film, he played a chef who, after a public altercation with a food critic, quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant to operate a food truck with his young son.

Food truck owner and chef Choi served as a co-producer and oversaw the menus and food prepared for the film, which grossed over $45 million at the box office and was critically acclaimed.

“During the production of Chef, I developed a much deeper understanding of the ways in which we express our emotions, share our cultures, and seek meaningful connections through the act of cooking and eating,” said a statement from Favreau. “I am so nostalgic about that time and those experiences — this series gives me the perfect opportunity to get back in the kitchen and create some new memories.”

“I’ve always wanted a straight up cooking show since I was a child,” said Choi. “ I grew up on Julia Child, Paul Prudhomme, Sara Moulton, and obviously Emeril’s first show had a huge impact on my life. There is something timeless and beautiful about cooking straight to camera. The only snafu was, I’m not a natural born entertainer so doing it alone was always out of the question! But then I met Jon and we built such an amazing friendship over the movie, Chef. We both kinda didn’t want it to end. And through this friendship I found my cooking soulmate and a child’s dream is now a reality. Julia and Jacques meet Jon and Roy!”

The Chef Show is executive produced and directed by Favreau. Choi and Annie Johnson also serve as executive producers.