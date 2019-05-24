‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Season Finale Hits Ratings Highs For MTV

The Challenge: War of the Worlds season finale was a ratings win for MTV. The final episode, which saw Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, a two-time Survivor Turkey winner, walk away with the $750,000 grand prize, drew 1.04 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in Live+ same day. That makes it the highest-rated episode of The Challenge since the finale of Rivals II in 2013 (1.23).

Among P18-49, the War of the Worlds full season (0.83) out-performed the prior season Vendettas by +15% (0.72). It also was the highest-rated season of The Challenge in six years (1.02) in the demo, since Rivals II in summer 2013.



Love Island alum Theo Campbell nabbed the $200,000 second prize, and longtime challenger Wes Bergmann took home $50,000.

In The Challenge,: War of the Worlds, veterans teamed up with rookie prospects from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, UK series Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach, and Floribama Shore. In the most recent season, 34 competitors from around the globe battled their way through grueling, physical and mental challenges for their share of the $1 million prize.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman and Justin Booth serve as Executive Producers, and Jack Reifert and Danny Wascou serve as Co-Executive Producers.