EXCLUSIVE: Brad Anderson (The Call) is attached to direct horror Book Of Leaves, which The Exchange will be launching in Cannes next week.

The original screenplay by Jonathan Hirschbein (The Fix) centers on a single mother and former nun who has lost her faith. When she is hired by the Vatican’s General Council to appraise a 17th century monastery in ruins with a dark and violent past she discovers a deadly ancient manuscript called The Book of Leaves. Casting is under way by John Papsidera (Dunkirk).

Producers are Lee Clay from First Point Entertainment (No Good Deed) and Chad Hamilton (Mr Robot) of Anonymous Content. The Machinist and The Call director Anderson most recently made Jon Hamm-Rosamund Pike thriller Beirut.

“It is clear from his previous body of work that Brad Anderson is exactly the filmmaker you want for this type of commercial high concept horror movie,” said Brian O’Shea from The Exchange. “It’s the mix of horror and thriller that he has captured so well in the past; we’re anticipating fantastic results.”

The Exchange’s 2019 Cannes lineup also includes Drew Barrymore starrer The Stand-In, Eva Green pic The Patriot, and Seacole with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington.

Anderson is represented by LBI Entertainment and UTA.