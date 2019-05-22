Dutch Horror Short ‘The Burden’ Sells For Film With James Wan & Sam Raimi Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After a brisk feature rights auction, the Nico van den Brink-directed horror short The Burden was acquired last night by JS Entertainment and Starlight Media. James Wan and Michael Clear’s Atomic Monster and Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert’s Ghost House Pictures are producing under their development deals there.

Good Fear

The director also scripted the short, which depicts a young woman visiting her boyfriend’s family home. There, she learns about a sinister history with his creepy neighbor and soon, all kinds of skeletons come out of the closet. The short was financed and produced by Dutch company NL Film en TV, which will serve in a producing capacity for the feature version, which van den Brink is attached to direct.

Romel Adam brought the project in for Ghost House and will oversee along with Judson Scott for Atomic Monster. Producers are out to writers now.

Van den Brink’s previous horror short film, Sweet Tooth, was acquired by New Line with Atomic Monster also producing.

Upcoming for Atomic Monster is the next installment in The Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home, to be released June 26, and WBTV’s Swamp Thing which will start streaming on DC Universe on May 31.

The director is repped by Good Fear Content, Paradigm and attorney Mike Castrillo.