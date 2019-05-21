EXCLUSIVE: British soccer comedy The Bromley Boys, starring Game of Thrones’ Brenock O’Connor, has landed a U.S. deal via Patrick DiCesare’s Artist Rights Distribution.

The company has taken North American distribution rights to the film, which is based on the novel by Dave Roberts. It will receive a theatrical release later this year.

Directed by Steve Kelly, it stars O’Connor as Roberts, a 15-year old who supports with his local Non-League club Bromley FC, one of the worst team in the country. Alan Davies (Flack), Martin McCutcheon (Love Actually), Jamie Foreman (Layer Cake) and Ross Anderson (Wolf) also star.

The movie follows Roberts as he supports the team, which has seen better days. A loner in love with football, he finds it hard to fit in at school and he longs to be accepted into the inner sanctum of Bromley FC’s most loyal fans. Befriending three older fans, he must lead the way in forcing current team manager Dick Ellis out. While enforcing a bungled one-man protest, Dave meets Ruby, the daughter of belligerent club Chairman Charlie McQueen.

Related Story 'Alex Rider': 'Game Of Thrones' Stars Brenock O'Connor & Stephen Dillane, 'Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan & 'Line of Duty's Vicky McClure Join Teen Superspy Drama

Producer TJ Herbert said, “It has been a long journey, but I am proud of the film and its authentic journey into a nostalgic era of non-league football. With the highs and lows of Dave’s awkward teenage love for Bromley FC and Ruby; there is a magical story that audiences can relate to. We’ve all had a first love after all.”