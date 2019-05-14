‘The Bold Type’ Renewed For Season 4 By Freeform With Wendy Straker Hauser As New Showrunner

Freeform has picked up a fourth season of dramedy The Bold Type. Series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy made the announcement during the Freeform portion of the Disney upfront presentation in New York City.

The Bold Type was a breakout for Freeform, earning a two-season pickup. As was the case at the time of the Season 2 and Season 3 renewal, the series is changing showrunners. Amanda Lasher, who ran the dramedy the last two seasons, will be succeeded by Wendy Straker Hauser, who has been with the series since its first season.

While on stage at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, Dee, Fahy, and Stevens said, “On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business. We balance careers, friendship and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for Season 4! Here’s to more bold stories, friendship and a whole lot of rosé.”

The three actresses found out of their show’s renewal yesterday by reading the Teleprompter during rehearsal for their upfront appearance. You can watch their reaction before.

Based on the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer, Hearst and former editor in chief of Cosmopolitan magazine The Bold Type will continue to highlight real-world issues faced by the employees of Scarlet Magazine.

The series also stars Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore. Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Coles serve as executive producers.

The Bold Type is produced by Universal Television in association with Freeform and The District.