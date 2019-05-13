‘The Biggest Loser’ Reboot Set At USA Network For 2020

USA Network is bringing back NBC’s hit weight-loss competition series The Biggest Loser, with a holistic approach. The 10-episode season from Endemol Shine North America and Universal Television Alternative Studio is expected to premiere on USA Network in 2020. The announcement was made as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation Monday in New York City.

The revamped version of the iconic series will feature men and women competing not only to lose weight but to improve their overall well-being. Each episode will feature a TBA team of experts including a trainer, chef and life coach who will help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives.

“At NBCUniversal, we know the power of impactful content that connects with audiences on an emotional level, and USA is the perfect home for an iconic franchise like The Biggest Loser which does just that,” said Mark Miller, EVP Ad Sales at NBCUniversal. “We are confident that these incredible stories of transformation will resonate with viewers and advertisers alike.”

Said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks – USA Network & Syfy: “We’re re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” USA’s recent reboot of Temptation Island brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

USA’s unscripted slate includes Chrisley Knows Best and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which was recently greenlighted for a second season, along with recently renewed Temptation Island and Miz & Mrs. WWE-inspired Miz & Mrs. docu-comedy The Radkes is set for premiere this summer.

The Biggest Loser, based on the format created by David Broome, is produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Georgie Hurford-Jones serve as executive producers for Endemol Shine. Todd Nelson, JD Roth and Broome also are executive producers.