‘The Biggest Little Farm’ is Bountiful in Launch; ‘The Mustang’Nears $5M: Specialty Box Office

Telluride and Toronto documentary The Biggest Little Farm by John Chester reaped a solid start over the weekend with the best per theater average in the three-day. The Neon release grossed an estimated $101K in five theaters, averaging $20,202. The PTA is the highest of Neon’s three 2019 non-fiction releases, though Apollo 11 went out in a comparatively wider 120 locations in its debut for $1.6M in its launch weekend, averaging $13,929. Apollo 11 has totaled $8.64M.

Amazing Grace played a December weekend in three theaters ($57K in three theaters, $19,118 PTA) before its April start for the title’s regular theatrical run ($88K in 8 theaters, $11K average). It has cumed $3.28M to date.

Kenneth Branagh-directed historical drama All Is True bowed in four theaters for $46,809 in four locations, averaging $11,702, the second best of the specialty reporting specialty newcomers. Other debuts had below five-figure PTAs. Kino Lorber’s Pasolini starring Willem Dafoe played an exclusive New York run grossing $9,218, while Cohen Media Group’s My Son starring Guillaume Canet took $4,484 in three locations ($1,003 PTA). Mary Harron’s Charlie Says with Matt Smith played 39 runs, grossing just over $39K ($1,003 PTA).

NEW RELEASES

All Is True (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $46,809, Average $11,702

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $101,012, Average $20,202

Charlie Says (IFC Films) NEW [39 Theaters] Weekend $39,114, Average $1,003

My Son (Cohen Media Group) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $4,484, Average $1,494

Pasolini (Kino Lorber Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,218

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Hesburgh (Self-Distributed) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $14,935, Average $650, Cume $128,555

Meeting Gorbachev (1091 Media) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $37,027, Average $2,057, Cume $62,007

Non-Fiction (IFC Films) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $45,271, Average $9,054, Cume $74,327

Shadow (Well Go USA) Week 2 [47 Theaters] Weekend $135,400, Average $2,881, Cume $178,284

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [50 Theaters] Weekend $144,770, Average $2,895, Cume $397,903

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 5 [24 Theaters] Weekend $11,234, Average $468, Cume $244,787

The Chaperone (PBS Distribution) Week 7 [45 Theaters] Weekend $31,000, Average $691, Cume $468,391

Little Woods (Neon) Week 4 [9 Theaters] Weekend $1,620, Average $180, Cume $144,270

Red Joan (IFC Films) Week 4 [193 Theaters] Weekend $252,164, Average $1,307, Cume $898,026

Wild Nights With Emily (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [57 Theaters] Weekend $42,080, Average $738, Cume $402,025

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 5 [260 Theaters] Weekend $312,000, Average $1,200, Cume $3,283,977

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) Week 8 [50 Theaters] Weekend $38,888, Average $778, Cume $9,518,197

Ash Is Purest White (Cohen Media Group) Week 9 [5 Theaters] Weekend $3,428, Average $685, Cume $410,678

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 9 [118 Theaters] Weekend $81,000, Average $686, Cume $4,996,000

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 11 [24 Theaters] Weekend $20,700, Average $863, Cume $8,646,942