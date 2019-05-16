‘The Big Bang Theory’: CBS Open To More Spinoffs

One of the most memorable moments during the CBS upfront presentation was the final bow The Big Bang Theory cast and co-creator/EP Chuck Lorre took to a long, standing ovation from the crowd.

Earlier in the day, CBS unveiled a fall 2019 schedule without its biggest comedy hit as Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon takes over its Thursday 8 PM slot. I asked CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl whether the network would do another spinoff.

“When Chuck wants to come talk to us about potential spinoffs, we are here to listen,” he said. “We are not pushing him, we are not demanding a spinoff. We respect Chuck. When he thinks he has something, there is an understanding that we will talk.”

Lorre has not given an indication that he has a Big Bang spinoff idea, and when I caught up with him at the CBS upfronts party, it didn’t seem to be on his agenda at the moment as he said he is focused on launching his newest comedy, CBS’ just picked up Bob Hearts Abishola, one of four series he has on the air, along with Mom and Young Sheldon on CBS and The Kominsky Method on Netflix.

Lorre was visibly moved on stage, he later told me that he did not expect the big standing O.

“Thirteen years ago we made a pilot,” he said at the CBS presentation. “(Former CBS Entertainment President) Nina Tassler called me and said, ‘It’s not very good. Would you consider doing it again’.” “I said, ‘thank you’.”

Lorre went on to thank the network and producing studio Warner Bros. TV.

“This has been an unbelievable journey for all us.”

The Big Bang Theory’s series finale airs tonight.