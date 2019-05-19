‘The Beauty and The Baker’ Scores Indian Remake Via Keshet International Following ABC Series Pickup

The Beauty and The Baker, which was picked up to series by ABC last week, is set to be remade in India after Keshet International struck a deal with OTT service Viu.

The Beauty and the Baker will be adapted locally in Telugu by local Indian producer Annapurna Studios (no relation to Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures). The format will be based on the original Israeli series, which is currently in development for a third season in its home market by Keshet 12.

The show, which was created by Assi Azar, follows the love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Following a chance encounter, it explores whether their relationship survive can her jet-setting lifestyle, her overbearing agent, their different socio-economic backgrounds and both their exes and the media.

It comes after ABC picked up the pilot, from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Frankel, Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios, to series with Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in the title roles. Written by Georgaris and directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty centers on Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Elsewhere, Israeli series The Stylist, which tells the story of a small-town girl who gets her first break in fashion, is also being remade for Viu. The Keshet series is being remade by Bollywood heavyweight Goldie Behl and produced by Rose Audio Visuals in Hindi.

Salman Hussain, Vuclip’s Chief Revenue Office said, “Our aim has always been to encourage and showcase original and premium content, and Keshet International shares our vision of creating great quality entertainment with local flavor for the audience. This partnership with KI gives us the liberty to bring two highest viewed, prime time shows in Israel to the Indian market. Along with bringing more entertainment for our audience, we are adding to the repertoire of offerings delivering unique concepts for the region,” says.

Gary Pudney, KI’s General Manager of Asia added, “We are excited to be partnering with Viu for the very first time and bringing these two engaging romcoms to Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences in India. The international success of Keshet series like Prisoners of War, Traffic Light, When Heroes Fly and The Baker and The Beauty, which just got picked up by ABC in the States last week, shows how well Israeli storytelling continues to travel and captivate audiences around the world, whatever the platform.”