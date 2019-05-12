‘The Baker And The Beauty’ Gets ABC Series Order As Dean Georgaris Scores Double

ABC has picked up to series hourlong romantic comedy The Baker and the Beauty, based on the hit Israeli format. Starring Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in the title roles, Baker and the Beauty hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Frankel (Manifest), Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios.

For the second time in three years, Georgaris received two pilot orders in the same cycle this year with Bluff City Law and ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty. In 2017, he also had pilots at NBC (The Brave) and ABC (Las Reinas) with the NBC one going to series. He did one better this year as both of his pilots went to series.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty centers on Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Cast also includes Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla and David Del Rio.

Georgaris and Frankel executive produce with Becky Hartman Edwards. Universal Television and ABC Studios produce in association with Keshet Studios.

The Baker and the Beauty marks the second ABC pilot based on an Israeli format this season, joining romantic drama Until the Wedding.

Israel’s Beauty and the Baker (להיות איתה) was created and written by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting. It ranks as one of the highest-rated scripted series ever in the country. The original has aired in the UK on Channel 4, and Amazon picked up worldwide rights in 2017, with both seasons currently available for streaming on Prime Video. The format also was adapted in the Netherlands for Net 5.



The Baker and the Beauty is ABC’s fourth drama series order this season, joining Untitled Cobie Smulders, For Life, and Emergence, and comedies mixed-ish and United We Fall.