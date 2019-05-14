‘The Bachelorette’ Launch Shares Top Ratings Spot With ‘9-1-1’ Season So-Long

NBC’s The Voice (1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.60 million viewers) topped total viewers Monday in primetime with a 2.9 million edge over its closest competitor, the Season 15 launch of ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.3, 4.67M). But Hanna Brown’s debut on ABC’s dating competition drowned out NBC’s singing derby for the night’s top spot in the demo, tying Fox’s 9-1-1 Season 2 wrapper (1.3, 6.35M).

Still, Brown’s entrance marked the dating franchise’s lowest-scoring start to date, down from the prior low of last season’s Memorial Day launch. It also clocked a record low in viewers, down 833,00 compared to a year ago, when it did not share its slot with The Voice.

Meanwhile, the 9-1-1 second-season finale fell four tenths compared with last season’s finale. As a lead-in, it did not help the second episode and time-slot premiere of Fox’s Paradise Hotel (0.4, 1.41M), which faded to a record demo low.

CBS’ Bull Season 3 finale (0.7, 7.10M) was Monday night’s most watched scripted broadcast program, beating its combined 10 PM competition in that metric while also winning the hour in the demo. Bull took a four tenths tumble compared with last year’s finale, which enjoyed an NCIS lead-in.

NBC (1.0, 6.32M) tied ABC (1.0, 3.95M) for the Monday win in the demo and took the night outright in total viewers. CBS (0.7, 6.05M) ranked No. 2 in overall audience. Fox (0.9, 3.90M) hit No. 3 in the demo. The CW (0.3, 982K) followed.