Robert Schwartzman’s ‘The Argument’ Settled In Time For Cannes; Utopia Repping Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Fogler and Emma Bell are leading the ensemble cast of The Argument, the third feature-length film from director Robert Schwartzman after Dreamland and The Unicorn. The comedy penned by The Chumscrubber scribe Zac Stanford just wrapped production, with Utopia coming aboard to handle international sales at the upcoming Cannes film market.

The pic centers on Jack (Fogler, from the Fantastic Beasts franchise) and his actress girlfriend Lisa (The Walking Dead alum Bell), who get into an argument at their cocktail party that escalates until it brings an abrupt end to the festivities. They and their guests decide to re-create the entire night again and again to determine who was right. Danny Pudi, Cleopatra Coleman, Tyler James Williams, Maggie Q, Mark Ryder, Karan Brar, Marielle Scott, Charlotte McKinney and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett co-star.

Producers are Russell Wayne Groves and the ICM Partners-repped Schwartzman via his Beachwood Park Films.

Utopia’s head of sales David Betesh will rep the title at the Cannes film market, which runs May 14-23.