‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Swoops Into Cannes, Unveils Squeal Team Six Scene

The Angry Birds Movie 2 took a flying leap off the Carlton Hotel pier here in Cannes today as part of Sony’s now annual pre-fest promotional stunt to launch a summer title. At the same time, a new scene from the Sony Pictures Animation/Rovio Entertainment sequel was released online (check it out above).

In Cannes, the irked birds and scheming green piggies banded together this afternoon to fling a stuffed hatchling from the dock using the birds’ signature slingshot. The stunt echoes the themes of the film which sees a new threat emerge that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger and forces the foes to unite against a common enemy. On hand in Cannes were Josh Gad who voices Chuck as well as director Thurop Van Orman and producer John Cohen. Also in town were local voice talent Sergey Burunov (Leonard in the Russian version), Enzo Knol and Irma Knol (Holland’s Chuck and Bomb’s Mom) and Sonia Plakidyuk (Fuchsia in Ukraine).

Said Van Orman, “It’s so cool to finally get to come to Cannes, especially for a movie I’m so proud of… And what a send-off, literally!”

Added Cohen, “Josh and I were here right before the premiere of the first film, in 2016, and that launched us to open at number one in 52 territories around the world. Now that Angry Birds is established as a film property, we’re super excited to expand on the narrative and really have fun.”

The original film made $352M worldwide while the sequel begins overseas rollout in early August and carries on throughout the fall. Domestic takes flight on August 14.