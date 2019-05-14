‘The Aeronauts’ Will Have One-Week Imax Run In October

In the first venture between Amazon Studios and Imax, The Aeronauts, directed by Tom Harper and starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, will be released exclusively in Imax theaters nationwide for a one-week run beginning October 25. The pic will then expand nationally for a full theatrical run in additional theaters on November 1.

Set in 1862, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind.

Pic is written Jack Thorne and directed and produced by Harper. Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman and Harper produce, and Richard Hewitt and Thorne are executive producers.

“The Aeronauts is a spectacular movie featuring emotionally engaging performances and edge-of-your-seat action,” said Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to join Imax in showcasing this one-of-a-kind film in such a grand format. We look forward to giving our customers an unforgettable theatrical experience high above the clouds.”

Key action sequences in The Aeronauts were designed for Imax and will feature Imax expanded aspect ratio, which means audiences will get to see up to 26% more picture than standard theaters, only in Imax.

“Today’s announcement with Amazon, which marks our first significant venture of this kind connected with a full theatrical release, is an important step in our continued effort to provide a global platform to launch diverse, premium event content every single week of the year,” said President, IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan. “Tom designed this movie for the IMAX screen and the result is going to blow audiences away. This film, inspired by incredible true events, offers heart-pounding intense sequences that are woven so wonderfully with the beauty, scale and emotion of these two characters go on their epic journey.”

Additional cast include Oscar nominee Tom Courtenay (45 Years), BAFTA nominee Anne Reid (The Last Tango in Halifax), BAFTA winner Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Vincent Perez (Riviera), Tim McInnerny (Peterloo, Notting Hill), Phoebe Fox (Eye in the Sky, One Day) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international distribution.