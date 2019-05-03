EXCLUSIVE: French sales force TF1 Studio has boarded crime-thriller Into The Labyrinth (L’uomo del Labirinto) starring Dustin Hoffman and The Great Beauty star Tony Servillo ahead of the Cannes Marché.

Acclaimed Italian novelist and screenwriter Donato Carrisi’s under-the-radar feature wrapped production this week at the Cinecittà studios in Rome. The Italian and English-language film, about a woman who with the help of a doctor and special investigator tries to recall the circumstances of her abduction and imprisonment, is based on Carrisi’s popular 2017 Italian novel which has been published across Europe and Asia and is due for release in U.S. and UK later this year.

The film (pictured above) is two-time-Oscar winner Hoffman’s first movie since Noah Baumbach’s 2017 comedy-drama The Meyerowitz Stories. Also starring are Valentina Bellè (Medici), Katsiaryna Shulha, Vinicio Marchioni and Riccardo Cicogna. Carrisi’s production banner Gavila produces with Italian stalwart Colorado Film. Medusa is slated to give the film a wide release in Italy on October 30.

Related Story Jacob Tremblay To Voice Animation-Sci-Fi Update Of Charlie Chaplin Classic 'The Kid', FilmNation & UTA Handle Sales -- Cannes

Sabine Chemaly, EVP of international distribution for TF1 Studio, described the film to us as “a tense, masterful thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat until its final, mind-blowing conclusion.”

Carrisi won Best New Director at the David di Donatello awards for his 2017 Italian box-office hit The Girl In The Fog also starring Paolo Sorrentino regular Servillo and Jean Reno.

TF1’s Cannes market slate also includes Jaume Balagueró’s heist movie Way Down starring Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen and Liam Cunningham, and action-comedy The Lion with Dany Boon.