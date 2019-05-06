Terry Allen Kramer Dies: Broadway Producer Of ‘Hello, Dolly!’, ‘Kinky Boots’ Was 85

Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, whose credits include Kinky Boots, the 2017 Bette Midler Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, died May 2 at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell hospital in Manhattan. She was 85 and had been struggling with pneumonia since last month.

Her death was first reported by various publications in Palm Beach, Florida, where Kramer’s estate, La Follia, made headlines last fall when it was listed for sale at $135 million, reportedly the most expensive American property ever listed. Kramer’s death was later confirmed by The New York Times.

Born Terry Allen to Wall Street investor Charles Allen Jr. and Rita Allen, Kramer produced her first Broadway show in 1974, the flop Good News. But I Love My Wife, in 1977, was a hit, and Kramer would go on to join a lengthy roster of producing teams for such shows as Sugar Babies (1979), Shadowlands (1990), Shogun (1990), Nick & Nora (1991), The Goodbye Girl (1993), the Tony-winning The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2002), La Cage aux Folles (2004), Kinky Boots (2013), Finding Neverland (2015), The Humans (2016) and, her last show, Escape to Margaritaville (2018).

The Hello, Dolly! revival (pictured above) was Kramer’s second project with Midler, following Midler’s 2013 solo show I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers. In all, Kramer had a hand in producing more than 50 Broadway productions, five of which took top Tony awards.

She is survived by a daughter, Toni Goutal, and a son, Nathaniel Kramer, among other family. Her daughter Angela Kramer died in 2002.