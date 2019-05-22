‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Poster: Enjoy The Tease Until Tomorrow’s Trailer

The trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate doesn’t drop until tomorrow, but here’s something to tide you over: a teaser poster (see it below). You probably won’t find much by way of clues, but have at it nonetheless.

Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters Nov. 1, with a cast that has T fans counting down the days: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. Screenplay is by David Goyer & Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray, with story by James Cameron & Charles Eglee & Josh Friedman and Goyer & Rhodes.

Producers are James Cameron and David Ellison. Exec producers are Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Edward Cheng, Tim Miller, John J. Kelly, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

Expectations on this one have been high for months. In April, Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos said, “The story picks up where Jim Cameron left off with T2,” and director Miller even got choked up talking to exhibitors at CinemaCon. “To say that this movie was a labor of love for me is an enormous f*cking understatement,” the director said.

Take a look at the poster, released today by Paramount: