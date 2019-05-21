TBS’ ‘Snowpiercer’ Heads To China After ITVSGE Strikes Deal With Huanxi Media

TBS’ Snowpiercer is heading to China after ITV Studios Global Entertainment struck a deal with Huanxi Media Group.

Huanxi Media Group is to broadcast the first two series of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series exclusively in China after WarnerMedia handed the series a second season. This comes as it moved from TNT to TBS ahead of its spring 2020 debut.

The Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs-fronted series is based on the film of the same name from director Bong Joon Ho. Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard has been promoted to series regular for season two.

The long-gestating series underwent a showrunner change in January 2018 when Josh Friedman, who was an executive producer and wrote the pilot, exited the series, over what was described as creative differences. He was replaced by Orphan Black’s Graeme Manson.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist); Matthew O’Connor (Continuum); Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

This is the latest deal in China for ITVSGE after it sold Bodyguard to Huanxi. The deal with Huanxi Media was brokered on behalf of ITV Studios Global Entertainment by Hyeonza Hong, Senior Vice President Sales, Asia. Netflix has international rights outside of the U.S. and China.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director, ITV Studios Global Entertainment, said, “Snowpiercer is another hugely exciting drama on our global slate and we are delighted that, in joining Bodyguard on Huanxi.com, viewers in China will be able to enjoy the twists and turns of two of our biggest shows.”