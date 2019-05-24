Tamron Hall Dishes On ‘Today’ Show Exit: “I Wasn’t That ‘Something Else'”

The interview marked Hall’s first appearance on a TV morning show since February 2017, when she opted not to renew her contract after learning she would lose her Today spot. During her time off, she married and had a baby, Moses, and watched as the Kelly segment crashed and burned.

“This is my first time on live television in 2 1/2 years,” Hall said. “And when I left my last job, there’s a photo of me leaving, walking across I think Fifth Avenue, and I look at that picture and I was just in a fog. I didn’t know what was next. I had no idea. I had not started dating [now-husband] Steven [Greener] and not going through this journey to make [son] Moses, and I knew I had to lose what was the most important thing.”

Hall claimed she has worked since age 14, but was shocked when she “ended up just losing it all. You feel like you’ve — you have answered the calls and go in and suddenly you’re not the person they want. And I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘but am I still Tamron’ if there’s no name beneath my card, if it doesn’t say a show. And I decided I’m still Tamron.”