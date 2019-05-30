Talking Points Memo Editorial Staff Ratifies First Contract With WGA East

The 11-member editorial staff of Talking Points Memo has unanimously ratified its first union contract with the WGA East, making it the latest digital news site to come under the guild’s umbrella.

All members of the news and political site’s editorial staff signed a letter expressing their intent to join the guild in May 2018, and publisher Josh Bell immediately recognized the union as their bargaining representative.

WGA East

The new three-year agreement includes a minimum starting salary of $52,000, annual cost-of-living wage increases of 3% for employees earning under $75,000, weekend pay and reimbursements, 10 weeks of paid parental leave and a non-discrimination clause and a commitment from management for diverse hiring practices.

“TPM has a history of reporting on labor rights and this collective bargaining agreement demonstrates that they are willing to walk-the-walk and address the concerns raised by guild-represented employees at the bargaining table,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “We hope more newsrooms will see the example set by TPM and organize for a more just and equitable workplace.”

The TPM staff’s bargaining committee said in a statement: “We are happy to have this contract ratified and appreciative of management’s good faith negotiation throughout this process. We believe this contract will strengthen our workplace and we’re excited to keep producing great journalism.”

In addition to Talking Points Memo, the WGA East represents staffs at digital shops Vox Media, ThinkProgress, HuffPost, The Intercept, VICE, Salon, Slate, CBSN, Gimlet Media, Refinery29, Thrillist, The Dodo, Onion Inc., Fast Company, Future plc, MTV News and Gizmodo Media Group.