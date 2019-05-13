Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Hops Into Awards Season

As Taika Waititi told us back at TCA, Jojo Rabbit is heading to the fall, and this morning Fox Searchlight dated the Thor Ragnarok director’s “Anti-Hate Satire” for Oct. 18.

Waititi not only directed Jojo Rabbit and adapted it from Christine Leunens’ novel Caging Skies, but he stars as Adolf Hitler as well.

The WWII pic follows Jojo, a young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl in their attic (Thomasin McKenzie). Aided by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, the boy must confront his naive patriotism. Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell also star.

Under the new Disney-Fox merger, Searchlight released Tolkien this past weekend to $2.1M. The specialty label also has the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed horror movie Ready or Not coming out on Aug. 23.