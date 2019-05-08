‘T.O.T.S’ Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of Toon’s Disney Junior Premiere; Vanessa Williams & Megan Hilty Join Voice Cast

EXCLUSIVE: T.O.T.S. doesn’t premiere until next month, but Disney Junior today ordered a second season of the children’s toon and added Vanessa Williams and Megan Hilty to the voice cast.

Aimed at ages 2-7, the comedy follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service, or T.O.T.S. Produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior, its stories suggest themes of positively interacting with and nurturing others while celebrating one another’s differences. Every half-hour episode has an original song and the recurring delivery anthem “Bringing This Baby Home.” Watch a video of the song below.

Premiering on June 14, T.O.T.S. features two 11-minute stories that highlight the use of creative thinking, teamwork and problem solving to model for young viewers that there is more than one way to achieve a goal.

Jet Jurgensmeyer (Last Man Standing) voices Pip the Penguin, and Christian Simon (Sydney to the Max) as Freddy the Flamingo. Williams will play Captain Beakman, and Hilty voices K.C. the Koala.

Travis Braun (Vampirina) created T.O.T.S. and serves as co-executive producer along with Chris Gilligan, who also is supervising director. Vic Cook executive produces.