Sylvester Stallone Will Hit Cannes With Tease Of ‘Rambo V’ & 4K Restoration Of ‘First Blood’

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will honor Sylvester Stallone with a career tribute on Friday, May 24 at 10:30PM with a tease of Rambo V: Last Blood and a full 4K DCP restoration of the film that started it all, 1982’s First Blood.

Exclusive images from Rambo V: Last Blood will be unveiled, as well as a video montage of his career followed by a screening of Ted Kotcheff’s Rambo: First Blood in the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

In 2016, Cannes gave a career retrospective to Robert De Niro at the Grand Lumiere before an early screening of the Weinstein Co. boxing film Hands of Stone with a very warm introduction by Harvey Weinstein.

Rambo V: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg and produced by Millennium Films. The film will star Stallone, Paz Vega and Oscar Jaenada. Matthew Cirulnik and Stallone wrote the script based on characters created by David Morell. Pic will be released in the US (via Lionsgate) and worldwide from September 20. It will be distributed in France by Metropolitan Filmexport on October 8. It’s the first we’ll see of the film at Cannes as there weren’t any footage shown during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon last month.

Rambo: First Blood also starred Brian Dennehy and Richard Crenna. StudioCanal was behind the restored print. The restoration of the Rambo trilogy was made from the original camera negatives, which were scanned in 4K resolution 16bit in Technicolor Hollywood. Then the full restoration was completed at Éclair in Paris. Grading was done respectively for theatrical by HDR Dolby.

Unadjusted for inflation, the Rambo franchise over four movies has grossed close to $728M worldwide.