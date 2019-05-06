Sylvester Stallone Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed iconic actor, writer, director and producer Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions.

Stallone had been with WME. He is coming off a reprise of his Rocky Balboa character in Creed 2. This after getting a Best Supporting Actor nom for Creed, which occurred 40 years after his first Oscar nom for the original Rocky. He also got a Best Original Screenplay nom that year when Rocky shocked Hollywood by beating out films including Network, Mean Streets and All The President’s Men for Best Picture. That was only the second time an actor got nominated for the same role and the time span between Stallone’s nominations was unprecedented.

Stallone next reprises another iconic character when Rambo: Last Blood opens September 20 for Lionsgate, bound to extend the $728 million that the Rambo series has grossed worldwide. Stallone also created and stars in The Expendables franchise, which has grossed over $800 million globally.

Stallone, whose other credits include Copland, Grudge Match with Robert De Niro and Escape Plan with Arnold Schwarzenegger, has a slate of films that include the biopic of the first black heavyweight boxing champ Jack Johnson and Tenderloin for A&E Studios and History.