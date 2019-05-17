Syfy’s ‘Vagrant Queen’: Adriyan Rae To Star In Live-Action Space Tale

EXCLUSIVE: Syfy has given a series order to Vagrant Queen, a live-action adaptation of the star-spanning Vault Comics series that will be produced by Blue Ice Pictures and by an all-female team of writers and directors featuring Jem Garrard as creator and showrunner.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Lance Samuels, President of Blue Ice Pictures of Toronto, announced the adaptation of the Vault series that was co-created by Eisner- and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim) and artist Jason Smith. Principal photography is slated to get underway in July in Cape Town, South Africa. Vagrant Queen will premiere on Syfy in 2020 as 10-episode, one-hour science fiction adventure series.

Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather) has been cast in the lead role of Elida, Tim Rozon (Diggstown) as Isaac, and Paul du Toit (Maze Runner) as the menacing Commander Lazaro. The tone of the project is described as a “fun, violent, snarky, space opera,”

The official synopsis from the producers: Vagrant Queen follows Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae, to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro.

2019 Syfy Pilots & Series Orders

Executive producing are Lance Samuels & Daniel Iron (Goalie) as well as F.J. DeSanto & Damian Wassel of Vault Comics. Mika Collins (Deep Six) and Mariko Tamaki (Skim) as on board as writers. Confirmed directors to date: Garrard (Mech X4) and Danishka Esterhazy (Banana Splits).

Rae is filming Season 2 of Hulu’s Light as a Feather and appeared in supporting roles in TV series Atlanta, Brockmire, American Soul and the film Superfly. She is repped by Stride Management, Abrams Artists Agency, Alexander White Agency and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Vault, Wassel, and DeSanto are represented by Ava Jamshidi and Lars Theriot of Industry Entertainment and Matthew Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin.