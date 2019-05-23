‘Sydney To The Max’ Renewed For Season 2 On Disney Channel

Disney Channel has handed a Season 2 renewal to Sydney at the Max, its live-action comedy that launched in January.

Ruth Righi plays the title role of Sydney in the series, which is set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s. It follows outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds, who lives with her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler), in the house he grew up in, along with her progressive grandmother Judy (Caroline Rhea). As Sydney’s preteen pursuits begin to expand, Max’s flashbacks of his childhood help him gain a better perspective of his daughter’s experiences. Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon co-star.

“Mark Reisman and his team of talented writers, along with the top-notch cast, delivered a show that has quickly become an audience favorite for Disney Channel,” said Nancy Kanter, EVP Content and Creative at Disney Channels Worldwide. “With its playful nod to growing up in the ’90s, the series strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever experienced their own ‘growing pains.’ We look forward to having our viewers see what’s in store for the Reynolds family next season.”

Related Story Brenda Song's 'Amphibia' Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of Series Premiere On Disney Channel; Watch The Trailer

The second half of Sydney at the Max‘s rookie season premieres at 8 p.m. June 18, and production on Season 2 begins in the summer. Reisman created and executive produces the show from It’s a Laugh Productions.