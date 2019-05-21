‘Sweetbitter’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date On Starz

Starz has slotted Sunday, July 14 for the season 2 premiere of Sweetbitter, based on Stephanie Danler’s best-selling book. The drama series will premiere at 8 PM ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and on the StarzPlay platform in the UK, Germany and Spain.

Sweetbitter follows 22-year-old Tess (Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring yet punishing life she has stumbled upon.

In season 2, Tess soon realizes she won’t survive at the restaurant if she doesn’t play the game. She experiences a sexual awakening, a discovery of her voice, and, ultimately, a recognition of her own power. Her colleagues Simone, Jake and Howard are all trapped, by both the restaurant and each other, leaving Tess to question what she wants from the restaurant, and what it wants from her.

Sweetbitter also stars Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews and Daniyar.

Stuart Zicherman (The Americans) returns as showrunner and executive producer along with Danler as creator and executive producer. Plan B also executive produces the series.