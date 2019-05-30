‘Sweet Magnolias’: Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott & Heather Headley To Headline Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Potter (Parenthood), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) and Heather Headley (Chicago Med) are set as the leads of Netflix’s upcoming series Sweet Magnolias.

Netflix last fall made a push into the romance drama space, giving 10-episode series orders to Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, both based on best-selling novels with female protagonists.

Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, is set in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina. It centers on three women, best friends since childhood (Potter, Elliott, Headley).

Potter will play Maddie Townsend, a low-key but resolute, warm and loving woman with a vocabulary like Southern poetry. She finds herself at a crossroads in her life and her best friends are trying desperately to convince her that now is the time for reinvention.

Elliott plays Dana Sue Sullivan. Everyone knows Dana Sue Sullivan as the strong-willed owner and head chef of Sullivan’s Restaurant, a cherished spot in the town of Serenity. A former wild child, she works constantly but is always willing to drop everything for her friends.

Headley plays Helen Decatur, a lawyer who has made it her goal to create an opportunity for the people of Serenity, her hometown. Whether professionally or as a friend, Helen is an ally- particularly to Maddie. Helen is selfless, and she has to be – her career means that she spends a lot of time focusing on other people’s problems.

Woods will executive produce with Sheryl J. Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.

Norman Buckley serves as co-executive producer and will direct six episodes.

Elliott, who stars in the If I Had Wings episode of Netflix’s upcoming anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, is repped by Innovative Artists, Link Entertainment, and Gochman Law. Potter is repped by Gersh and Pop Art management. Headley is with CAA.