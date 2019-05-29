‘Swamp Thing’: Michael Beach (‘Aquaman’) Set For Nathan Ellery Role On DC Universe Series

Michael Beach (If Beale Street Could Talk, Aquaman) is set fir a heavily recurring role in DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, opposite Crystal Reed, Will Patton, and Jennifer Beals. The weekly series hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros TV and premieres Friday on the DC Universe subscription streaming site.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what appears to be a deadly swamp-born virus in the small Louisiana town of Marais. Beach will guest star as Nathan Ellery, a no-nonsense businessman with a ruthless streak. Ellery presents as the polished CEO of a legitimate venture capital firm, but his smooth corporate veneer hides his willingness to resort to extreme measures to achieve his goals.

Beach was most recently seen in If Beale Street Could Talk, opposite Stephane James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Beach portrayed the doomed high-seas hijacker Jesse Kane, the elder Manta in the Warner Bros. superhero hit Aquaman. Beach can be seen starring opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple’s upcoming series Truth Be Told. He also wrapped supporting roles in Netflix’s Rim of the World and opposite Melissa McCarthy in the New Line action-comedy film Superintelligence.

Beach is represented by Global Artists Agency.