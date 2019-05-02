Suzanna Makkos & Jennifer O’Connell Join WarnerMedia Streamer As Programming EVPs

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform has added two seasoned executives to its programming team.

Fox’s head of comedy Suzanna Makkos has been named EVP, Original Comedy and Animation, while Lionsgate TV’s head of alternative Jennifer O’Connell has been appointed EVP, Original Non-Fiction and Kids. They join Sarah Aubrey, who serves as Head of Original Content for the platform, overseen by Kevin Reilly.

Makkos will lead creative development for comedy and animation, with shows ranging from anthology rom-com series to millennial satire to new takes on legacy animated properties. One of the first series put in development by the service has been an animated take on Gremlins.

O’Connell will oversee original non-fiction and kids programming, ranging from docuseries to children’s-focused projects that leverage WarnerMedia’s portfolio of nostalgic brands.

Makkos comes from Fox Broadcasting, where she was most recently EVP of Comedy Programming & Development, running the network’s comedy department. She oversaw such series as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, New Girl, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mindy Project.

O’Connell most recently oversaw the development and production of Lionsgate’s unscripted slate across all platforms as EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming, including TNT’s upcoming Chasing the Cure. O’Connell has also held positions at NBCU, Core Media Group, Shed Media U.S., the Disney Channel and the Family Channel, developing such projects as The Matthew Shepherd Story, The Biggest Loser and The Wall, which was produced by Andrew Glassman and LeBron James.

Fox is yet to name a replacement for Makkos. Lionsgate TV yesterday announced the promotion of Alice Dickens-Koblin to SVP, Head of Unscripted Programming, for Lionsgate and Starz.