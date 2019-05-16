Susan Sarandon has been set to star in Tunnels, the new film from Kill Your Darlings director John Krokidas. The drama based on Victoria Rose’s debut feature screenplay is being produced by Lucidity Entertainment and Circle of Confusion, and Highland Film Group is now handling international sales at the Cannes film market.

The movie is set in the wake of a school shooting, when an unlikely friendship develops between Ruby Love (Sarandon), the grandmother who raised the shooter, and Grayson Mitchell, the teenage brother of one of the victims, when paired to work together at the local supermarket. The two outsiders help each other to find hope in a town still too stuck in its recent history to see the potential of something beautiful on the horizon.

Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson are producing for Lucidity, which is now in production on Son of the South, along with Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and Brad Mendelsohn. Ethan Terra, Cindy Bru and Circle of Confusion’s Frank Frattaroli are executive producers.

The Oscar-winning Sarandon this spring was set to co-star with Elisabeth Moss in the women’s rights drama Call Jane, along with recent credits including playing Bette Davis on FX’s Feud with earned her an Emmy nomination. She’s repped by UTA.

Krokidas, who recently has been directing TV with credits including Fox’s Star and Empire, is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.