‘Survivor’ Finale Nabs Demo; ‘Chicago Fire’ Tops Total Viewers

CBS’s Survivor: Edge of Extinction finale (1.5, 7.214M) came in tops in the demo on Wednesday night.

NBC’s Chicago Fire (1.0, 7.863M) ranked No. 1 in total viewers, followed closely by Chicago Med (1.1, 7.855M).

In the demo, Survivor inched up 1/10th relative to last year’s spring wrapper’s franchise low. In total viewers, Wednesday’s wrap-up is 97K from last spring’s finale low. But Wednesday night’s finale ended about a minute before 10:30 PM ET and taking out that minute of Reunion ratings is likely to notch up Survivor’s stats.

In its 9 PM slot premiere, Fox’s Paradise Hotel (0.3, 1.135M) continued to lose customers. The series dropped to a lowest-yet 0.3 rating after opening with a 0.5 from 8-10 PM last Thursday, then slipping to a 0.4 Monday 9-10 PM. Hotel hung on to just 60% of its lead-in from a repeat MasterChef Celebrity Showdown, Part 1 (0.5, 2.059M). Franchise’s regular Junior iteration had not dropped below 0.7.

ABC’s 10 PM rookie Whiskey Cavalier (0.4, 2.485M) slipped back to equal its demo low to date.

CW’s Riverdale third season finale (0.3, 907K) came in 1/10-th shy of last year’s wrapper in same slot. After which, Jane the Virgin (0.2, 640K) tumbled back to its demo season low.

CBS (1.4, 6.786M) led the night in the demo; NBC (1.0, 7.497M) in total viewers. Following, not closely, were ABC (0.6, 2.377M) Fox (0.4, 1.597M) and CW (0.3, 774K).