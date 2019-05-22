‘Superstore’: Kaliko Kauahi Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 Of NBC Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Sandra in the upcoming fifth season of Superstore. Kaliko Kauahi, who has recurred as the fan-favorite character since Season 1, has been promoted to series regular in the NBC comedy series.

Kauahi’s Sandra is a sales associate at Cloud 9. She’s shy and has trouble bringing up legitimate concerns and speaks softly, even though she has important things to say and an incredible memory. Kauahi has appeared in a total of 61 episodes in the recurring role since the first season.

Created and written by Justin Spitzer, Superstore centers around Amy (America Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos and Nichole Bloom also star.

The series is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company and The District. Spitzer also serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green and Jackie Clarke.

Kauahi also recurs as Principal Kwan on Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home.She’s repped by JDM and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.

Superstore returns for its fifth season this fall on Thursdays at 8 PM on NBC.