Sundance Film Festival Brings $182 Million Economic Impact To Utah

Sundance Institute said Thursday that the 2019 Sundance Film Festival brought in a total economic impact of $182.5 million to Utah, according to a study by independent market research and data analytics group Y² Analytics. The total is in addition to the economic impact of the institute’s additional year-round Utah-based programs including Artist Labs and Summer Film Series.

The study also reported that the 2019 festival, which ran January 24-February 3, generated more than $18.6 million in state and local tax revenue; supported 3,052 jobs; generated $94 million in Utah wages; and attracted more than 122,000 attendees from 48 states and 35 foreign countries. This year’s economic impact brings the fest’s five-year cumulative total since 2015 to $681.5 million, with more than $66.7 million in state and local tax revenue generated and over 11,900 jobs supported.

“More than just providing significant economic benefits, the Sundance Film Festival highlights the wide range of business, tourism and cultural opportunities here in Utah,” said Gov. Gary Herbert in a release announcing the findings. “The people of Utah appreciate our partnership with Sundance Institute and the positive impact it has on Utah’s diverse economy.”

Adds Betsy Wallace, managing director of Sundance Institute: “On top of our exciting screenings and live programming, the Sundance Film Festival is proud to bring an increasingly wide and diverse audience from around the globe to Utah each year to support both our artists and our home state. We’re grateful for our audiences’ dedication, as well as the wide-ranging benefits that they bring, especially in allowing us to showcase the state of Utah to the world.”

Read the full Sundance Institute Economic Impact Report here.