Summer Premiere Dates 2019: New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The 2018-19 TV season is history, so here’s our annual list of summer premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows. It covers hundreds of broadcast, cable and streaming series bowing from mid-May through August in various dayparts. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

May 22:

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 31)

One Spring Night (Netflix, new drama series)

The Wrestlers (Viceland, new docuseries)

May 23:

Elementary (CBS, Season 7; final season)

Vida (Starz, Season 2)

The Name of the Rose (SundanceTV, new drama limited series; moved from May 1)

Christina on the Coast (HGTV, new docuseries)

May 24:

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix, Season 2)

What/If (Netflix, new anthology drama series)

Alta Mar (Netflix, new drama series)

May 26:

Vida (Starz, Season 2)

May 27:

Historical Roasts (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Hot Zone (National Geographic Channel, new drama miniseries)

Dirty Mudder Truckers (Discovery, new docuseries)

May 28:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, Season 14)

Songland (NBC, new songwriting competition series)

Blood & Treasure (CBS, new drama series; time slot premiere)

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 4)

Pure (WGN America, Season 2)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA, Season 7)

Guardians of the Glades (Discovery, new docuseries)

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC, Season 2)

America Unearthed (Travel Channel, Season 4)

May 29:

The InBetween (NBC, new drama series)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 8; moves to regular slot June 10)

MasterChef (Fox, Season 10)

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 4)

Archer: 1999 (FXX, Season 10)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV, new home-renovation series)

May 30:

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network, Season 5B)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix, new German drama series)

May 31:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Netflix, Season 2)

Good Omens (Amazon Prime, new dramedy series)

When They See Us (Netflix, new documentary limited series)

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation (History, new documentary miniseries)

Swamp Thing (DC Universe, new drama series)

June 1:

Iyanla: Fix My Live (OWN, Sea on 10)

To Have & to Hold: Charlotte (OWN, new docuseries)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet, Season 2)

June 2:

Burden of Truth (The CW, Season 2)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 5)

NOS4A2 (AMC, new horror drama series)

Perpetual Grace, LTD. (Epix, new drama series)

Luther (BBC America, Season 5)

The Weekly (FX, new docuseries; June 3 on Hulu)

Marriage Rescue (Paramount Network, new docuseries)

American Princess (Lifetime, new dramedy series)

Southern Charm: New Orleans (Bravo, Season 2)

Raising Wild (Discovery, new docuseries)

Death Row Stories (HLN, Season 4)

Secrets of the Zoo (Nat Geo Wild, Season 2)

Wedding Cake Championship (Food Network, Season 2)

June 3:

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, Season 16; moved from June 10)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC, new docuseries)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo, Season 4)

Wedding Cake Championship (Food Network, Season 2)

Breaking Homicide (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

People Magazine Investigates: Cults (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

Treehouse Masters (Discovery Family, new docuseries)

June 4:

The Radkes (USA, new comedy series)

The Oslo Killing (Sundance Now, new true-crime series)

June 5:

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, Season 3)

Black Mirror (Netflix, Season 5)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 2B)

Lone Star Justice (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

June 6:

3% (Netflix, Season 3)

Queen of the South (USA, Season 4)

Mountain Men (History, Season 8)

Alone (History, Season 6)

Hero Ink (A&E, new docuseries)

Unspouse My House (HGTV, new docuseries)

June 7:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 6)

The Big Stage (The CW, new talent/variety series)

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Designated Survivor (Netflix, Season 3)

The Chef Show (Netflix, new cooking docuseries)

BattleBots (Discovery, Season 2; Science Channel premiere June 12)

June 9:

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 5)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 4)

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Season 5)

Big Little Lies (HBO, Season 2)

Claws (TNT, Season 3)

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (Travel Channel, new series reboot)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network, Season 10)

Carnival Eats (Cooking Channel, Season 7)

Legends of the Deep (Science Channel, new docuseries)

sMothered (TLC, new docuseries)

Sugar and Toys (Fuse, new animated late-night series)

June 10:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 8; time slot premiere)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 27)

Kate Plus Date (TLC, new docuseries)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon, new game show series revival)

44 Cats (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

Best Ever Trivia Show (Game Show Network, new game show series)

June 11:

Pose (FX, Season 2; moved from June 9)

Ink Master: Battle of the Sexes (Paramount Network, Season 12)

Outdaughtered (TLC, Season 4)

Most Expensivist (Viceland, Season 3)

June 12:

Press Your Luck (ABC, new game show series revival)

Card Sharks (ABC, new game show series revival)

Match Game (ABC, Season 4)

First Responders Live (Fox, new docuseries)

Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 4)

Younger (TV Land, Season 6)

Krypton (Syfy, Season 2)

BattleBots (Science Channel, Season 2; network premiere)

Savage Builds (Discovery/Science Channel, new docuseries)

Deal or No Deal (CNBC, Season 6)

June 13:

Baskets (FX, Season 4)

Strange Angel (CBS All Access, Season 2)

MTV’s The Real World (Facebook Watch, reality series revival)

June 14:

Absentia (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

Too Old to Die Young (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Leila (Netflix, new Indian drama series)

Los Espookys (HBO, new comedy series)

Jett (Cinemax, new drama series)

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (Comedy Central, Season 3)

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (WEtv, new docuseries premiere)

Just Roll With It (Disney Channel, new comedy series sneak preview; moves to regular slot June 19)

June 15:

All That (Nickelodeon, new sketch-comedy series revival)

Endeavour (PBS, Season 6)

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Ovation, new drama series)

June 16:

Instinct (CBS, Season 2)

City on a Hill (Showtime, new drama series)

Euphoria (HBO, new drama series)

Apollo’s Moon Shot (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary miniseries)

Giada in Italy (Food Network, Season 3)

Atomic Age Declassified (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary miniseries)

Pirata & Capitano (Discovery Family, new docuseries)

June 17:

Grand Hotel (ABC, new drama series)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 7)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 6)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel, Season 4)

Amphibia (Disney Channel, new children’s animated series)

June 18:

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 2)

The Detour (TBS, Season 4)

Ambitions (OWN, new drama series)

Drunk History (Comedy Central, Season 6)

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, new sketch comedy series)

Hurricane Man (Science Channel, new docuseries)

June 19:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 2)

Just Roll with It (Disney Channel, new comedy series official premiere)

June 20:

The Wall (NBC, Season 3)

Holey Moley (ABC, new competition game show series)

Family Food Fight (ABC, new competition game show series)

Reef Break (ABC, new drama series)

Spin the Wheel (Fox, new game show series)

MasterChef (Fox, Season 10; time slot premiere)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, Season 4)

Rosehaven (SundanceTV, Season 3)

Riviera (SundanceTV, Season 2)

June 21:

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix, new comedy series)

Dark (Netflix, Season 2)

Andi Mack (Disney Channel, Season 3B; final season)

Ghosts of Morgan City (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

June 22:

Lego City Adventures (Nickelodeon, new animated comedy series)

June 23:

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic Channel, Season 2)

Close Up (SundanceTV, Season 5)

June 24:

Years and Years (HBO, new drama limited series)

Legion (FX, Season 3; final season)

The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV, new docuseries revival)

June 25:

Big Brother (CBS, Season 21)

June 27:

O Escolhido (Netflix, new Brazilian drama series)

June 30:

What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage (Fox, new comedy series)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime, new drama limited series)

The Rook (Starz, new drama series)

June TBA:

Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix, new drama series)

July 2:

Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe, Season 1B)

July 4:

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 3)

July 6:

Supersize My Pool (HGTV, new docuseries)

Pools Off the Deep End (HGTV, new docuseries)

Pool Hunters (HGTV, new docuseries)

Pool Kings (HGTV, new docuseries)

July 7:

The Movies (CNN, new documentary series)

July 9:

Love Island (CBS, new dating competition series)

Bring the Funny (NBC, new stand-up comedy competition series)

The Disappearance (WGN America, new drama series)

July 10:

Snowfall (FX, Season 3)

Harlots (Hulu, Season 3)

Florida Girls (Pop, new comedy series)

July 11:

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, Season 6)

The Outpost (The CW, Season 2)

Siren (Freeform, Season 2B)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 2)

Our Wedding Story (UPtv, Season 2)

Crazy Beautiful Weddings (UPtv, Season 2)

July 14:

Sweetbitter (Starz, Season 2)

Grantchester (PBS, Season 4)

July 15:

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+, new monthly documentary series)

July 16:

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse, Season 2)

July 17:

Suits (USA Network, Season 9; final season)

Pearson (USA Network, new drama series)

July 19:

La Casa de Papel (Netflix, Season 3)

July 24:

South Side (Comedy Central, new comedy series)

July 25:

Chasing the Cure (TNT/TBS, new medical docuseries)

Cash Pad (CNBC, new docuseries)

Listing Impossible (CNBC, new docuseries)

July 26:

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, Season 7; final season)

Veronica Mars (Hulu, Season 4; new network)

Light as a Feather (Hulu, Season 2)

The Boys (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

July 28:

Pennyworth (Epix, new drama series)

July 29:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 6; moved from August 7)

July 31:

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu, new comedy series)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC, new variety/sketch series)

No One Saw a Thing (SundanceTV, new true-crime docuseries)

July TBA:

Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Netflix, new Korean drama series)

David Spade Untitled Late-Night Show (Comedy Central, new nightly pop culture series)

The Family Chantel (TLC, new docuseries)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic Channel, new docuseries)

August 7:

BH90210 (Fox, new drama limited series)

Castaways (ABC, new reality competition series)

August 12:

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, Season 2)

Lodge 49 (AMC, Season 2)

American Greed (CNBC, Season 13)

August 25:

Power (Starz, Season 6; final season)

August 28:

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC, Season 5)

August 30:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix, new drama series)

August TBA:

Succession (Hulu, Season 2)

Vagabond (Netflix, new Korean drama series)

Growing Up Chrisley (USA, Season 2)

David Makes Man (OWN, new drama series)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Investigation Discovery, Season 9; final season)

September 3:

Valley of the Damned (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

September 19:

Five Day Biz Fix (CNBC, new docuseries; working title)

The Deed: Chicago (CNBC, new docuseries)

Summer TBA:

Pandora (The CW, drama series)

Bulletproof (The CW, new British drama series)

Hypnotize Me (The CW, new game show series)

Mysteries Decoded (The CW, new docuseries)

Red Bull Peaking (The CW, new extreme-sports docuseries)

Get Shorty (Epix, Season 3)

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV, Season 3B)

Good Eats (Food Network, Season 15)

BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network, Season 14B)

Twisted Sisters (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

Garage Squad (Motor Trend, Season 6)

London Kills (Acorn, Season 2)