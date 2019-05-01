‘Suits’ Final Season & Spinoff ‘Pearson’ Get Premiere Dates On USA Network

Summer will mark the beginning of the end for the lawyers at Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams and the start of another career for one its disbarred attorneys. USA Network has set July 17 premiere dates for the ninth and final season of Suits and the launch of its spinoff series Pearson, starring Gina Torres.

The UCP-produced drama series will premiere back-to-back, with Suits gaveling in at 9 p.m. and Pearson arriving at 10.

The 10-episode final season of Suits picks up with Manhattan corporate law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht). After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna (Sarah Rafferty). Season 9 will follow the legendary lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha. As the season progresses, our core characters’ personal lives will be explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.

Series creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline in January that longtime Suits star Meghan Markle, who left the show after Season 7 to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex, is not likely to return for the final season.

Suits was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh, with Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein, Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano also serving as EPs.

Pearson centers on the world of recently disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Torres) as she adjusts to down-and-dirty Chicago politics. Newly appointed as Mayor Bobby Novak’s (Morgan Spector) right-hand fixer, Jessica quickly is embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing – two things very much at odds.

The cast also includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley. Korsh also created Pearson and executive produces alongside showrunner Daniel Arkin. Liman, Bartis, Klein, Kevin Bray and Chris Downey also are EPs.Check out the key art for the new series above.